Wind energy is a renewable energy source which exploits the power of the wind to produce electricity, we are therefore talking about a clean, safe and competitive technology, which contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the diversification of the energy mix, and the Dogger Bank it will be just that. Wind energy can be produced either on the mainland (onshore) that on the sea (offshore), but the latter mode has some advantages compared to the firstsuch as greater availability and consistency of the wind, less interference with human activities and the possibility of installing larger turbines.

Among the various offshore wind energy projects in the world, the largest in terms of installed capacity is the Dogger Bank Wind Farmlocated in North Seaabout 130 km from the east coast of the United Kingdom. It is a system composed of three phases: Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C, each with a capacity of 1.2 GWfor a total of 3.6 GW. The project is a joint venture between the companies SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) e Eni (20%), and was developed with the support of the UK Government, which awarded Price Guaranteed Electricity (CfD) contracts for the first two phases in 2019.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm takes advantage of the favorable wind conditions in the Dogger Bank area, a vast sandy area submerged in the North Sea, which it extends for approximately 17,600 km² between England, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Norway. Dogger Bank has an average depth of 15-36 meters and was chosen as the site for the offshore wind farm because it offers a relatively stable and uniform seabed, an optimal distance from the coast and a good connection to the national electricity grid.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm uses the Haliade-X wind turbines produced from GE Renewable Energy, which are among the largest and most powerful in the world; these turbines have a rated power of 13 MW each (which can reach 14 MW in boost mode), a total height of 260 meters (of which 150 meters of tower), a rotor diameter of 220 meters and a blade length of 107 meters, plus each turbine can generate enough energy for power approximately 16,000 homes per year.

The turbines are installed on single-pile steel foundations, which have been driven into the seabed with the help of specialized boats. The foundations have a diameter of approximately 10 meters at the base and an average weight of 1,800 tonnes, and the turbines are connected to each other by medium voltage submarine cables (66 kV), which converge towards offshore substations, where the energy is transformed high voltage (220 kV). From here, the energy is transported to the mainland via alternating current (AC) submarine cables, which reach onshore substations located in the Yorkshire region, after which the energy is further transformed to 400 kV and injected into the national grid.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is the first offshore wind farm in the world to adopt HVDC technology (High Voltage Direct Current), which allows energy to be transmitted using direct current rather than alternating current, this technology offers some advantages compared to traditional AC, such as the reduction of transmission losses, greater efficiency, less electromagnetic interference and the possibility of better control the power flow.

HVDC technology will be used for the third phase of the project (Dogger Bank C), which will be connected to the national grid via two direct current submarine cables of 2 GW each, terminating in two onshore HVDC converters located in the Lincolnshire region.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is equipped with a remote monitoring and control system, allowing the operation and maintenance of the facility to be managed from a central control room located in Newcastle. The system collects and analyzes data from the turbines and other components, and also allows intervention in the event of anomalies or faults it also uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize the performance and reliability of the system.

What are the energy aspects of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a strategic project for the United Kingdom, which aims to achieve the climate neutrality by 2050. Offshore wind energy is one of the main renewable sources on which the country is aiming to decarbonise its energy system, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the security and diversification of supply, with the United Kingdom is the world leader in offshore windwith a capacity installed by more than 10 GW at the end of 2020which represents approximately the 40% of global capacity.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm will significantly contribute to increasing offshore wind energy production in the UK, fsupplying approximately 5% of the national electricity needsand it is estimated that the plant will be capable of generate approximately 18 TWh of energy per yearequivalent to consumption of approximately 6 million homes. This is clean energy, which will avoid the emission of approximately 9 million tons of CO2 per year, equal to those produced by approximately 2 million cars.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is also a cost-effective project, both for investors and consumers. The cost of offshore wind energy has indeed fallen in recent years, thanks to technological advances, the scale of operations and competition between operators. The guaranteed price by the British government for the first two phases of the project is £39.65/MWh (around 46 euros/MWh), lower than the average price of the electricity market. The price for the third phase It hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s expected that it will be even lower.

This means that the project will not only be profitable for investors, but also convenient for consumerswho will benefit from a reduction in their electricity bill.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a project currently being finalized, with the longest timelines having already concluded, however the investments have been high, just think that the total estimated cost of the project is around £9 billion (around 10.5 billion euros), the construction of the plant is started in 2020 and it is expected that it will be completed by 2026with the three phases of the project having different chronologies:

Dogger Bank A: the first phase of the project has seen the installation of 95 13 MW Haliade-X turbines, for a total capacity of 1.2 GW. The construction of the foundations was completed in September 2021, while the installation of the turbines began in October 2021, and as scheduled, this phase became operational by the end of 2022;

Dogger Bank B: The second phase of the project includes the installation of more 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines , for a total capacity of 1.2 GW. The construction of the foundations, also in this case, was completed as scheduled by the end of 2021, with the installation of the turbines starting in 2022, and the operational phase starting just recently;

, for a total capacity of 1.2 GW. The construction of the foundations, also in this case, was completed as scheduled by the end of 2021, with the installation of the turbines starting in 2022, and the operational phase starting just recently; Dogger Bank C: The third phase of the project involves the installation of 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines, for a total capacity of 1.2 GW. Construction of the foundations began in 2022, while installation of the turbines is expected to begin later this year, and is expected to this phase will be operational by the end of 2025.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is an ambitious and innovative project, which represents a milestone for the development of offshore wind energy in the world. The wind farm will be able to provide clean, affordable and safe energy to millions of people, contributing to the energy transition and the fight against climate change. Furthermore, the wind farm will also be a source of jobs, growth and opportunities for businesses and communities premises involved in the project.

