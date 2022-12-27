With the rise of the era of memesvarious unremarkable images became templates for various funny situations. Such was the case of Doge, some images with a shiba inu dog that is accompanied by different misspelled phrases. Unfortunately the star behind these is seriously ill.

Source: Kabosumama

The Doge meme arose from a photo of a dog named Kabosu. As a result of the memes, several people found their owner’s Instagram profile It was through this where it was revealed that the dog is in very delicate health. It has even been said that his prognosis is not favorable.

‘Kabosu diseases are cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. Right now her liver is very bad and her skin is turning yellow. The antibiotics definitely made it better. She is hungry and she can also drink water. To everyone who has shown her concern, I thank you very much.‘. He mentions a post about the current state of the dog.

Kabosu’s owner is constantly giving news about his state of health. So if you are interested in knowing how it is evolving, you can find here your profile. Although the prognosis is not favorable, there is no doubt that his memory will last for many years thanks to the internet.

How did the Doge meme come about?

The Doge meme emerged in 2010 when Atsuko Sato uploaded some photos of her recently rescued dog, Kabosu. One of them showed her looking sideways at the camera with a funny expression. After this some Reddit users started using the image with different texts.

Source: Atsuko Sato

Although this was the first, there are now several different memes with shiba inus dogs. However, many still follow the template established by the original image of Kabosu.. So now you know where these hilarious images came from and you might want to show your support for their star.

