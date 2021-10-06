Things used to be simpler. Whenever Elon Musk tweeted a few photos of shiba inu dogs, we all knew that he was mentioning what (partly as a joke and partly not) has become his favorite cryptocurrency: Dogecoin, which shows as a logo the photo of the dog protagonist of a famous meme.

It was enough for Tesla’s number one to post images of shiba inu ready to bury the traditional financial world or in which these dogs bark at the Moon (referring to the expression “to the Moon”, which in crypto-jargon indicates a hike in the price ) to suddenly increase the value of Dogecoin.

It is also, if not above all, thanks to this sympathy of Elon Musk (with 60 million followers on Twitter) that Dogecoin has gone from being one cryptocurrency born as a joke (i.e. a memecoin) to become the eighth in size, with a market value of around $ 30 billion. An impressive growth that led Musk himself to take this coin seriously, signaling that it could become “better and more sustainable than Bitcoin” (of which it is, however, a simple derivation).

Not a small path for a memecoin: from a joke to an alleged rival of the most famous and ancient blockchain-based currency. Since we have now learned about the mechanisms of the Internet and social networks (which in the world of cryptocurrencies are also exasperated), it was inevitable that new meme coins were born along the lines of Dogecoin, also adopting the shiba inu as a logo.

The best known is undoubtedly the one called proper Shiba Inu, the 35th cryptocurrency by market value, with a capitalization of over $ 5 billion. And yet, when Elon Musk, on September 13, presented the newly adopted and baptized Shiba inu dog Floki via Twitter, it was neither Dogecoin (struggling with a difficult September) nor Shiba Inu, who took flight. seen only temporary and limited growth. To take advantage of that tweet (suddenly tenfold the value) was another memecoin born last April: Shiba Floki, coin of the same name as Musk’s dog, which, however, would arrive on the market before any related announcement.

Has Elon Musk betrayed Dogecoin with the new cryptocurrency Shiba Floki? Difficult to say, especially because it could be a coincidence (albeit a very strange coincidence) or maybe a joke devised after observing the cryptocurrency landscape with his favorite dog as a logo. At the moment there are 39 cryptocurrencies with a shiba as a logo, most of which have a laughable value, while those with Floki in the name have already become a dozen.

At this point, what started out as a (half) Musk joke seems to have become a real troll: both by the entrepreneur and by the programmers skilled in blockchain, who give birth to one cryptocurrency after another only on the basis of what Musk tweets. And the story isn’t over yet: On October 4, Musk tweeted a photo of his dog in the front trunk of a Tesla writing “Floki FrunkPuppy” (a play on words in which “frunk” stands for “front trunk”, which means front trunk).

Who will have benefited from this this time? A quick research shows how Dogecoin actually grew 10% (but in the context of a positive day for the whole market), while Shiba Floki made a big leap only to drop sharply. Instead, it was Shiba Inu that grew by as much as 50%, while the very last ones born on the Floki theme, like Flokinomics, they managed to grow as much as 1000% in one day. Not such a surprising result, considering that this cryptocurrency was born on the same 4th October and therefore very few exchanges were enough to make its price soar (to report as it is coin was also born FlokiFrunkPuppy).

The affair, born as a game between Elon Musk and Dogecoin, seems to be getting out of hand: it certainly does not benefit the credibility of the cryptocurrency world, which finds itself with coins without any purpose and with projects without any strategy (in jargon, shitcoin) that end up on the front pages of the newspapers. Maybe this game ends here. Is that Elon Musk can start tweeting pictures of the little dog (which we hope you won’t get tired of) without someone necessarily going to look for cryptic financial advice. Which most likely don’t exist at all.