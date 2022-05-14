This is the story, fortunately with a happy ending, of a dessert little dog without a paw miraculously survived together with her little brother. The two were literally inseparable and always strengthened each other to move forward and overcome any difficulty. We said it’s a happy ending story because in the end they have found a forever home.

Roxy is a very tough little dog. When she was only 4 weeks old she had a terrible accident that changed her life forever. She did not have a family to take care of her or a home to shelter. And in fact one day the dog had a very bad car accident.

Fortunately, however, someone took her away from the street, along with her little brother. THE This is Houston volunteerswho takes care of animals in distress, took the sweet dog to the emergency room, where she immediately received all the necessary care.

Rescuers and veterinarians hoped they could save her paw. Despite all their efforts, they failed to do so. But soon the dog showed what she was made of, managing to amaze all of her with her will to live despite the health problem.

That all changed when a human foster mom decided to start taking care of her. With a family behind him and a safe roof over his head, Roxy has blossomedshowing that even with three legs you can play, jump, have fun.

Dog without a paw surviving the road finds a loving human family

Despite his physical limitations, he loves to play and never stops running and also playing jokes around the house. She has an incredible vitality and now she has found people along her path who can help her ..

After living with a temporary adoptive family, her new forever home has finally arrived. She now lives in Houston and is loved: her new name is Dixie.