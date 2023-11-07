Can the municipality issue a fine to a resident based on images taken by a neighbor’s doorbell camera? The Council of State will soon have to consider this question. In the case, which revolves around the muzzling of a dog in Boxtel, the answer is currently no, but the municipality has appealed.
Martijn Klerks
Latest update:
07-11-23, 19:55
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dog #muzzle #street #filmed #doorbell #camera #municipality #impose #fine #owner