This is the beautiful story of a special needs dog who can’t believe his eyes when he sees the new stroller they gave him. So she can still go for a walk happily, also because walks are his great passion. But he alone cannot bear the weight. With his stroller, however, everything is easier.

Photo source from video on TikTok by perninhathedog

Buster it is a special dog that cannot move its hind legs. And it has severe limitations in the use of its front legs. To improve his quality of life, the family decided to buy him a new stroller. and the dog’s reaction when he saw her is exceptional.

The paraplegic and weak puppy after being abandoned has luckily met his current family, who love him more than anything else in the world. They have found it since veterinarian when the owner had gone there to visit his old sick cat, who then sadly died.

Moved by the story of the dog, Mariana Albuquerque has decided to adopt it and bear the costs of the surgery and treatment. Today he is forced to walk with a pram, a kind of stroller because he cannot move alone.

The dog is literally elated with the new purchase. After trauma abandonment, accident and his less than perfect health, today the little dog knows he is loved above all else. And he returns that love with lots of bau and lots of pampering.

Special needs dog is elated to see his new stroller

The video obviously quickly went viral, getting thousands of likes and even comments.

If you want you can follow his adventures on the Instagram page that the owners have opened to him in his name, perninhathedog.