Pet owners know that their beloved puppies get huge scares from time to time, as was the case with the pet. dog with 20 coins in the stomach, which fortunately the vet had managed to save. The puppy had been sick for a few days and luckily his human parents immediately took him to the clinic for a visit.

This 12-week-old puppy had to undergo life-saving surgery for ingesting a good one pile of coins. The owner had left his bag unattended, thinking there was nothing in it for him to eat.

But the puppy still found something dangerous. He ingested 20 coins that had remained scattered in the bag. His human family realized that something was wrong with his dog named Daisyhe began to feel sick, not to eat anymore, to be too lethargic.

Daisy he was a 12 week old puppy full of life who usually didn’t sit still for a moment, so the woman got worried and took him to the vet. X-rays found 20 coins in her stomach: 13 1p, three 5p, two 20p, and two 1p.

The vet obviously operated on him urgently to save his life. After the operation he returned home: Ivana, his human mother, is taking care of him. Hoping he can get his strength back soon.

Dog with 20 Coins in Stomach: Daisy’s slow recovery

I couldn’t believe it when the PDSA called to tell me that Daisy had swallowed so many coins. My bag had disappeared and we had searched high and low for it, without thinking that Daisy was the culprit who ran away with the bag.

These are the words of the owner, who adds:

I had no idea a puppy could eat this sort of thing and we were all out of worry and so scared of losing her.

