Get ready for a gaming event like no other, as a four-legged contender is ready to step into the spotlight at Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024making history as the first dog to complete a speedrun in a video game for this popular event.

A shiba inu will do a speedrun in @GamesDoneQuick this January; he will be the first dog to do so. Through a post on the social media platform x (previously Twitter), the speed runner @JSR2gamers He posted a teaser showing his dog Peanut Butter (also affectionately called P.B. by its owner) and the milestone it will embark on next year.

It is not the first time that Peanut Butter makes a speedrun of a game; Three months ago, his owner uploaded a video of the dog doing a speedrun of the game NES Gyromitewhich P.B. completed in 25 minutes and 29 seconds.

Now, Peanut Butter He doesn’t have thumbs (obviously), which makes it difficult for him to hold a controller. However, its owner can make the dog play a game thanks to a custom controller built by JSR_.

The control is mapped to four separate buttons: A, B, both buttons, and the Select button, as described in Youtube of JSR_. From 2010, Awesome Games Done Quick has been a popular gaming event where creators live stream speedruns of various games, all while raising money for charity. For numerous reasons, the event Awesome Games Done Quick next year will be historic.

In addition to Peanut Butter being the first dog to make a speedrun of a game, AGDQ will mark the return of the event being in-person since 2020 and the first to be held in downtown Pittsburg, PA, as the event was previously held annually in Florida.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Ok, yeah, you’ve got me hooked on this, I want to see it in action! You have to recognize the amount of patience that the owner of Peanut Butter must have to train him this way.