The tweet at the beginning of this month was short and clear: Adidas will immediately stop selling the shirt with the number 44. The fours on the shirt looked too much like the symbol of the SS. The sports brand had the news It has not yet been announced whether the discussion started. On Reddit, where else. A misplaced April Fool's joke? Could it be seen as a secret message, a neo-Nazi dog whistle? Yes and no. Adidas's intention was, as far as we know, pure. The designers mainly chose a clumsy font, which makes the fours indeed resemble the rune symbols used by the Nazis. On the other hand, wearers of the shirt could openly walk around with 'SS marks' on their backs. Any complainers could point out that it is only an innocent 44. And therefore it could be used as a dog whistle – emitting a hidden meaning. Welcome to the confusing world of coded hate messages.

John Bradley-LeStrange, a graduate in genocide and Holocaust studies from Kean University near New York, decodes dog whistles on social media. With his bright red hair, large beard and sometimes blue painted nails, 'The History Wizard' (more than 565,000 TikTok followers and 16 million likes) is a striking appearance on TikTok and Instagram.

A dog whistle, he explains, “is the deliberate use of coded language in a public setting with a controversial political message.” It is essential that the real message is hidden, so that the speaker can always deny it.

Decoding hate messages

Bradley explains that social media is teeming with coded messages, for example in numbers, emojis or series of numbers. On TikTok and Instagram he answers questions about ambiguous comments that are thrown at users or comments that people find at the bottom of their contribution on X, TikTok or Facebook. For example, someone wants to know what '109/110' stands for. Bradley says this is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that falsely claims that Jews have been expelled from 109 countries “for a reason.” Or he explains that a picture of a skull with the text 'Never lose your smile' (always keep laughing) is actually a reference to the skull of the SS during the Second World War (the SS Totenkopf). That Christian nationalists do something similar with images of knight helmets, but with the text 'Never lose your faith' (Do not deny your faith) and that 88 refers to Heil Hitler – the H as the eighth letter of the alphabet. When someone leaves a ballpoint pen emoji under your message? A reference to the lie that Anne Frank did not write her diary herself.

Where dog whistles come from

The real dog whistle was invented in 1876 by Francis Galton, a British scientist. The whistle produces a tone (between 23 and 54 kHz) that humans cannot hear but to which dogs do respond. It is therefore used to train dogs. The term 'dog whistle' gained political prominence under Australian Prime Minister John Howard in the 1990s. He used euphemistic terms such as 'un-Australian' and 'illegals' to make it clear to his supporters that he was against foreign influence – without saying this out loud (with the risk of possible lawsuits). In the Netherlands, Thierry Baudet caused a stir with his 2019 victory speech in which he talked about the 'boreal world'. A vague statement for those who did not know the expression. But clearly a dog whistle, sayers said at the time. It is a reference to Aryan thinking: the desire to make Europe white (again).

What drives Bradley? Isn't he giving hatred a platform in this way? Bradley understands the argument but disagrees: “I compare it to a fire. I can't talk about your house being on fire. It's just still burning.”

Dog whistles existed before the internet. The dog whistle is a figure of speech, a figure of speech. In the past, these types of coded messages were on stickers, clothing (Lonsdale), tattoos and were sprayed on walls. But it has quickly developed through TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. At first, Bradley spoke mainly about white nationalists and older, classic codes of neo-Nazis that were easy to find. However, there was no end to it, so he kept talking about it. Also because he notices that his followers need information.

Bradley: “Nothing is ever just a dog whistle, but it can be used as one. There are many environments in which lightning bolts or the numbers 14 and 88 are just that: lightning bolts and numbers. They work because they can disguise. Like wolves in sheep's clothing.” Three hooks, he explains, used to innocently represent an online hug. Now far-right internet users put them around a name to indicate that someone is (((Jewish))). The number 14 is a reference to a commonly used white nationalist slogan consisting of fourteen words.

Picture from the election campaign of political party DENK. Image THINK

Ofra Klein is a political sociologist and conducts research into digital media, including dog whistles, at Erasmus University. In a video interview she gives a number of recent Dutch examples: insinuating questions from Farid Azarkan about the Jewish partner of minister Yesilgöz, Geert Wilders who shares a tweet with a notorious conspiracy theory and an election poster full of rainbow flags from DENK with the call 'Shall we get back to normal?' The hidden message: 'Are you also against transgender people, diversity in school textbooks, companies that hug LGBTQ people. Vote for us.' The positive symbol, the rainbow flag, is framed as an example of the decline of society.

Most prominent dog whistle

“But,” she says, “'From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free' is actually the most prominent dog whistle of recent months. The Anti-Defamation League (a Jewish organization that fights anti-Semitism, ed.) said that this is an anti-Semitic accusation that denies the Jewish right to self-determination. Including expelling Jews from what they see as their original homeland. There is a negative connotation that excludes certain groups.”

At the same time, you cannot prove that everyone who shouted the slogan on the street was aware of the connotation given to it. The line between ironic, vague slogan and dog whistle is (deliberately) thin and fluid.

Eddo Verdoner, National Coordinator for Combating Anti-Semitism (NCAB), wrote before various incidents in which several Jews were harassed (disruption of Lenny Kuhr's concert, violence against a rabbi in Utrecht). a letter sent in Het Parool. He called the slogan loaded and hurtful: 'The slogan acts as a dog whistle, or a call, to those who do not shy away from violence.'

The NCAB does not address the question of whether there is a direct link between the slogan and the incidents that followed. However, they do see an increase in reports of anti-Semitism and an increase in anti-Semitism on social media. “The taboo seems to be disappearing more and more,” says a spokesperson NRC. We also see that certain terms are sometimes used to disguise anti-Semitism. For example, the word 'globalist' in itself is a neutral term, but in a certain context it can take on an anti-Semitic connotation.”

TikTokker and Holocaust researcherJohn Bradley A dog whistle turns into a slogan when the meaning no longer needs to be disguised

John Bradley emphasizes that dog whistles move with society. “They are shorthand for slogans. The dog whistle turns into a slogan when the meaning no longer needs to be disguised.” Dog whistles, coded messages and similar euphemisms are useful when you need to act in secret, he says. So before a radical politician gains popular support, those coded messages are very important. “You want to be able to spread messages of violence, hatred or xenophobia among your people who are already in your camp, so that you can speak to your audience. At the same time, you want to do it in such a way that it doesn't stand out.”

Language that was previously taboo has now become more widely accepted, Klein agrees. For example, in many cases there is no longer any need for PVV leader Geert Wilders to speak in a veiled manner.

Klein: “If you compare his discourse with that of Janmaat (Center Party, ed.) in the 1980s, there is a huge difference. Especially when it comes to immigration, much more is acceptable. In fact, all parties agree that migration must be limited in some way. So he doesn't have to beat around the bush anymore.”

Bradley especially wants to warn about the sliding scale of language. “When the NSDAP was still in the German opposition, the party used euphemisms and dehumanization about plagues and rats, vermin and corruption and all this kind of semi-coded language. Once the Nazis were fully in power, there was no need for coded secrecy.”

Tidy up and still give space

The internet is full of hate messages, terrorist videos and memes with hidden messages. Where do you start cleaning up and does it make sense? And how do you uphold freedom of expression? Although the big social media companies are taking away a lot, Klein is pessimistic about it. Especially when it comes to encrypted messages. It is indeed a gray area. “It is difficult to remove everything from social media of which you do not know the intention. You are then constantly trying to decipher the real meaning of the message.” The conclusion is that ostentatious racist filth is removed and hatred remains in veiled terms because it can also mean something innocent.

The result is that a semiotic hall of mirrors is created. A society of signs that refer to each other, full of irony and hidden messages in which everything can be said and everything can be denied. Where no one believes what he sees or reads anymore.

Every word can blow up in your face these days, Klein acknowledges. “You have to be very careful what you say. Also as a teacher at university and in everyday life. I once even decided not to publish a blog, also coincidentally about dog whistles, because I thought it would provoke too many unpleasant reactions. There is little discussion left. It immediately goes very fast. You have to be for or against. You can no longer have a rational discussion about certain topics.”

John – The History Wizard – Bradley wants to warn everyone about the 'burning house': “It is important to be aware of dog whistles so that you know that there are people who hold these beliefs. But, ultimately, there's nothing you can do about it and that's exactly why dog ​​whistles are so important. They are subtle.”

A dog whistle to sell cars

Sometimes – non-offensive – dog whistles are also deliberately used. In advertising, for example. In the 1990s, things were not going well for the Subaru car brand in the US. Market research showed that their cars were mainly purchased by lesbians. Because silence about your orientation was still the norm, Subaru started a hidden campaign. License plates in the advertisements said, very subtly, XENA LVR. It didn't mean anything to most people, but the target group caught on: Xena Warrior Princess was a popular television series with a strong subtext about the attraction between the two female leads. Officially they had no relationship, but insiders could reading it into it. Subaru's message was clear. This car is for you. And it worked. Many car owners spoke affectionately about their 'Lesbaru' for years to come.