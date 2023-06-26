His dog is his buddy and his protector, but the Anatolian Shepherd – weighing no less than 70 kilos – owned by Tom Timmer (51) was confiscated last weekend after he bit an already small sheep dog to death. Tom knows there’s another side to his dog, too. “I am very afraid that they will kill him.”
Marjolein Kooyman
Latest update:
26-06-23, 19:36
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Dog #weighing #kilos #killed #animal #owner #disappointed #afraid #theyll #kill
Leave a Reply