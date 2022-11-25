The video posted on TikTok from the profile has gone viral on social mediaDayong13, in which a dog can be seen wandering on Statale 36, near Briosco, in Brianza. The animal is visibly frightened and disoriented as it juggles the speeding cars. The little dog, who has run away from home, walks towards Milan, but doesn’t really know where to go. Luckily a lorry driver takes care of escorting him: the vehicle travels slowly, causing the following vehicles to slow down until the traffic police arrive.

The dog seems to understand that by following the truck he is safe. A sort of “gentle giant” that allowed him to continue his journey in peace. At one point a woman, who had stopped her car, got out and managed to get the dog’s attention and took him off the road. Anas’ operators and the police were later contacted: equipped with a tag around his neck, it was later discovered that the dog had run away from home and had embarked on this dangerous adventure. Luckily a story with a happy ending: the animal is not only well, but has been brought back to his family.