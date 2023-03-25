United States.- The unusual case occurred in Tennessee, when A dog came home alone after its owner was hit and killed.

The owner was visually impaired and was struck by a van during his morning walk, according to police.

The events occurred in a Madison neighborhood in Nashville, last Wednesday at 6:30 am, when A 50-year-old woman with a visual impairment was walking her dog on a bridge on Rio Vista Drive when she was struck.

The driver fled the scene and there were no witnesses to the collision; however, chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150 vehicle were found on the highway, police said.

A passerby found the victim and called 911, the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The woman’s name was not released and investigators are working to identify her and notify her family.

After the incident, officers went to a nearby apartment complex where the victim lived and they found his unharmed dog sitting at the door of his house.

The dog is in the care of Metro Animal Control of Nashville, officials are working to identify a close relative, otherwise the pet will go through the standard procedure for placement in a new home.

When the story broke, Social media users compared her to Hachikoa Japanese Akita puppy that became an international cultural symbol of loyalty, as Hachiko was said to be at the Tokyo train station every day waiting for his owner, but the owner had died of a brain hemorrhage while working in the year of 1925 and Hachiko died waiting for his owner in the year of 1935.