Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

“He was gone in no time” – while a golden retriever made his way to his old home for several kilometers, his new master was plagued by huge worries.

Dungannon – true-to-life stories from everyday human and animal life get under your skin. A Dog running away on the trama cat that suddenly reappears years later. There are plenty of dubious missing person stories. What unites all owners: When their pets disappear, their world collapses. A current anecdote about a golden retriever is touching and tragic at the same time. Belfast Live reports: He was on the road for almost 30 days and around 40 miles before he returned to the place where he grew up.

On the trail of the past: Dog walks 40 miles back to his old family

Great changes were imminent for the Golden Retriever, which have obviously become too much for him. From his old family he became taken to an animal shelter, reports the North Earth news medium. Before Cooper could adjust to his new surroundings, he found a new owner: Nigel, a photographer from Dungannon in Northern Ireland.

Across fields, roads and forest paths: A golden retriever was alone for 27 days. (symbol photo) © Imago

“It was a disaster. The poor dog had no idea where he was and was stunned,” Nigel tells Opposite Belfast Live of the retriever’s arrival at his new home. Cooper pushed open the car door and ran away. “I tried to chase after him, but he was gone in no time.”

Northern Ireland charity called in: dog runs away from new owner

It was to be a bumpy start to the new master-dog relationship. Also the Daily Mail reports on the tragic dog search that followed the run away: Owner Nigel did not give up hope that his four-legged friend would return home. He did everything in his power to find Cooper. The charity Lost Paws NI responded to his request to help. The team created a search poster, shared it on Facebook and put it up in town. They have also set up feeding stations in the area and roamed the neighborhood to talk to locals.

“Today I am a very happy and relieved man who is grateful to every single person who has helped me,” said Nigel. After all, the efforts of the organization and other helping hands finally paid off. Informed on Facebook Lost Paws NI on April 27 that Cooper was now “safely at home.”

After the first hint was received on April 22, the accolade followed five days later. A resident recognized the dog on the numerous posters and Cooper was caught on the way to his old home. “Cooper crossed major thoroughfares, forests, fields and country lanes in 27 days to get home from an area he had never been to before,” the post continues. (Felina Wellner)