This story is simply incredible. Wife chases house mate and her puppy. He tells her he goes out to take him for a walk. But he actually wants to go to his mistress, using the furry one as an excuse to cheat on her. The dog unmasks her traitor husband. And the woman punishes them both.

Photo source from Pixabay

The story comes to us from Fano, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, in Marche. The man had told his wife that he would take the dog out to run and play by the sea. And it was like this every night: the man came home with the hairy after three hours.

But when they came back, the dog didn’t seem tired at all. In fact, he kept asking to leave the house. For this reason, the woman of is suspicious of the strange outputs of the mate of 50 years.

Every evening the man left the house with the dog and returned after three hours. But they didn’t take any walks together. The woman found out when one day she decided to follow him in her car.

He did not go to the seashore, but to a nearby town. He parked in front of a house and entered with the dog inside. Then he would go out and return to her. The dog didn’t even do his business, other than walk.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dog unmasks her traitor husband, but is thrown out of the house with him

That’s why the quadruped was never tired and always wanted to go out to pee. The man took him to his lover’s house, made his own arrangements and then returned to his wife as if nothing had happened.

Photo source from Pixabay

Discovered the betrayal, the woman took her unfaithful husband to court asking for separation with charge. And he forced the man and his dog to leave, even though he had discovered everything thanks to him.

