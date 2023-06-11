Tracking a missing rescue dog has found four children alive within five kilometers of a plane crash site in a forest weeks after the crash.

The search operation began by air and land after the accident that occurred on the first of last May.

More than 100 soldiers, with sniffer dogs, have been searching for the children since the plane was found in the thick vegetation.

The missing dog “Wilson”, who was part of the search and rescue team, left traces that eventually enabled the search team to locate the children, but he disappeared into the dense jungle of southern Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Pedro announced that the children had been found on Friday evening. The children were traveling in a Cessna 206 light aircraft when it crashed in Caquita. The children’s mother, pilot and indigenous guide were killed in the accident.

Leslie (13 years old), Soleni (9 years old), Tian Noriel (4 years old) and Christine (1 year old) were rescued from the jungle, and were flown by helicopter to the city of “San José del Guaviare”, and then transported on Saturday by a medically equipped plane to the capital, Bogota. Upon arrival, they were evacuated on stretchers and put into ambulances.

“We found the children!” said Gen. Pedro Sanchez, who led the search. It’s a miracle, a miracle, a miracle!”

The children are descendants of the indigenous Witoto tribes and have been lost in the bush since a Cessna 206 carrying them, their mother, a cousin and the pilot crashed on May 1. The three adults died and their bodies were found at the scene.