The poor dog thrown into the sewer from his family he had no hope of surviving. The owners got rid of that poor creature destined for a truly cruel fate. Fortunately some scavengers they went to great lengths to make it possible to save. Giving him a second chance at life. So as to survive.

The story took place in Realengo, a neighborhood (bairro) in the West Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. One of the area residents noticed that the poor puppy was trapped in the wall of a deep drain. And so he decided to ask for help immediately, to prevent him from dying.

His family decided to abandon him there. He was thrown into the garbage and the waste. Treated like rubbish and destined to die of starvation, if there were no good-hearted people ready to intervene in order to help him.

Luiz Ramos Filho, an animal activist, immediately arrived in the area, as did a group of scavengers who were there working. The workers decided to do their best to save the poor innocent dog, even if it wasn’t easy.

The little hairy used a ladder and ropes to be able to reach the poor dog and celebrate his together rescue. After the great scare, everyone filled him with hugs and cuddles, not understanding why the family had treated him like this.

The incredible rescue of the dog thrown into the sewer

The dog was called affectionately Peludinha by his rescuers. And she immediately appeared weakened and desperate. She had also tried to get out of the drain on her own. They immediately took her to the vet.

The dog is still in the clinic, where she will remain until she has recovered. And then she will be given up for adoption, to finally find her forever home.