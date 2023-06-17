A car, on the Via Pontina, in the direction of Rome, threw a dog on the side of the road. The complaint is from the International Association for the Protection of Animals of Latina and province. A boy allegedly saw the scene and “reported that the car was gray in color with a roof rack.”

“If anyone witnessed the scene, they can contact us. They called us reporting that they saw a car throwing it quickly. We left immediately, but we didn’t make it in time”, says the association. The animal, without a chip, did not survive the blow and sadly died shortly after. “It was launched in front of the distributor, a short distance from the methane car”, they then added, specifying that, in order to try to trace the man driving the gray car, they have already asked to be able to view the images recorded by the video surveillance.