Minors with special needs are participating these days in reconciliation workshops at the old Sutullena railway station. They enjoyed a new experience last Friday thanks to the dogs of the Lorca Canine Center. These workshops, where the children carry out craft activities, games, dance, or dances, are designed to try to establish daily routines among them and facilitate family reconciliation. According to Mari Huertas Díaz, Councilor for Family of the City of Lorca, these activities are also “a respite for caregivers, leaving quality time for other family activities.”

Díaz expressed his satisfaction with the good response of the children to the activity: “the little ones have been able to walk, caress and feed these dogs that have attracted their attention, since they resemble the protagonists of the Walt Disney film Disney ‘Lady and the Tramp’. It has been incredible, because they have been seen interacting in a way that many of them had not done until then, ”said the mayor of Family.

Within the offer of summer schools and workshops, those held in the old train station have the peculiarity of being aimed at families with minors with special needs, an activity that is carried out for the first time thanks to the collaboration between the Departments of Women and Family and the Center for Primary Care Social Services. In this sense, the mayor pointed out that this initiative has come from the city council, since the funds provided for activities of this type by the Ministry of Equality left out minors with special needs.