Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Press Split

A dog has been missing for almost a year. Now a picture shows that the four-legged friend is alive and survived alone in the wilderness.

Carbondale, Colo. – The dog is man’s best friend. For most dog owners, their four-legged friends are more than just pets. Many see them as an integral part of the family and share a close connection with them. If the furry friends suddenly go missing, the owners are in great distress – an association from Saarland trains animal detection dogs. You can tell if your dog is happy by these four signs.

Dogs are known for their loyalty and if you treat them well, you will have a loyal companion for the rest of your life. The American Jacob Dalbey from Carbondale and his Border Collie-Rottweiler mix Ullr also share such a special connection. Your story is currently touching many people. Almost a year ago, both of them were separated by an avalanche while exploring the snow. Since then, Dalbey has been searching tirelessly for his furry friend. In Cuxhaven, the desperate search for a lost dog took months – but ultimately had a happy ending.

A dog and his owner are separated by an avalanche in the mountains – the border collie has been missing for eleven months © Screenshot / Instagram Jacob Dalbey @dalbey22

Avalanche takes dog away: Ullr has been missing for almost a year

Like the TV station Denver7 reports, last March Jacob Dalbey set out with two friends and their four-legged friend to scout a location in Rapid Creek southwest of Marble for future adventures. “He goes everywhere with me,” Dalbey told the television station. “He went on a lot of really crazy ski tours with me, went fishing with me, went mountain biking with me. Go to work with me. Basically everything”.

Understanding dog language: This is how dogs signal their love – sleeping place and licking View photo series

The friends had often ventured into the Rapid Creek area together. The men were familiar with the runoff and previous avalanches nearby. All three had avalanche protection gear, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The trio were highly experienced and had varying levels of advanced recreational or professional avalanche training. As the ground beneath them shifted, the trio and the four-legged friend were swept away and lost contact. One of the friends died and the other suffered a head injury. Dalbey himself was seriously injured. There was no trace of the dog Ullr. Even the most experienced skiers can be frightened by a snow avalanche. One Avalanche hit a ski instructor and a child on the black slope in Tyrol – both remained miraculously unscathed.

After eleven months, finally the proof: dog is alive and survived alone in the wild

Rescue workers found dog tracks at the scene of the accident, indicating that Ullr may have escaped the avalanche unscathed. For the dog owner Dalbey, this is an incentive to search tirelessly for his four-legged friend. Friends also set up one Fundraiser to raise money for a professional animal tracker.

After eleven months, finally the incredible discovery: a camera trap set up by the animal trackers was able to capture an image of the missing border collie. “Ullr is alive and he looks great! Healthy and more majestic than ever before,” writes Dalbey with relief. According to the television station, the name Ullr is a reference to the Nordic god of winter, who is associated with snow and skiing – fitting for a dog that feels at home in the snowy mountains.

Dog owner continues to search for his four-legged friend

Although the Boder Collie and his owner are not yet together, the picture can at least be used to narrow down the search radius. The dog's fight for survival gives Dalbey strength. “I know he's still alive. I just want him back,” said the dog owner Denver7.

Greenville dog owners were amazed when their missing dog suddenly rang the doorbell at 3 a.m. In Dungannon, a golden retriever walked around 40 miles to get back to his owner. (vw)