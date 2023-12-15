Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

A dog was stuck in an elevator with two people. The fire brigade was happy about their strange operation and saved those involved.

Pinneberg – “And sometimes it’s just the small operations that bring a smile and happiness,” reports the fire department from Pinneberg on Facebook. The operation was actually unspectacular: two people and a dog were stuck in an elevator.

The good news: “Luckily, after a short time we went back out into freedom.”

Dog rescue causes laughter on Facebook

The social media photo of the scene illustrated what was so special about the situation: the dog had the perfect view of his rescuers and their work. The fire department writes: “The little four-legged friend could hardly wait to be rescued from the predicament and watched closely what our emergency services were doing.”

The Pinneberg fire department rescued the dog Olga from a stuck elevator. © Facebook.com/Pinneberg Fire Department

Of course there was also a lot of virtual applause for the helpers. “You did a great job,” “thank you very much for the help,” and “nice that you exist,” the users posted.

The owner's dog, whose name is Olga, also spoke up again. At least one woman wrote on Facebook that it was her dog: “She was shaking so much, but the rescuers were so kind. Thank you, heroes.”

Rescued dog enchants users

The sweet dog won the hearts of many Facebook users. “The first look. Simply delicious,” posted one user. Another user wrote: “Oh God. It's bad, but the dog… so cuddly.” But the clearest comment was: “Normally you wouldn't press 'like' for this because of possible panic attacks. But the dog's look is just too sweet. Thanks to the rescue workers.”

