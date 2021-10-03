Pet loyalty and loyalty always leaves us speechless. As in the case of the dog waiting outside the hospital for the owner who was hospitalized because he wasn’t feeling very well. He didn’t move from in front of the door for 3 days and 3 nights waiting to be able to embrace him again. And luckily hers is a story with a happy ending.

Photo source from YouTube video of en ONE Perú

Lucky, this is the name of the dog who was nicknamed Hachiko for his loyalty and who, unlike the much more famous puppy, was able to hug his human friend again, waited for his owner for three days outside the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, in Peru.

His story has conquered the whole world, since he was seen running after an ambulance carrying its owner on board, bound for the hospital in the Peruvian capital. He could not enter to be beside him in that difficult moment, but Lucky hasn’t moved anymore from in front of the entrance where for the last time he saw the master enter.

The images immediately began to spread and the story attracted the attention of many people in his country. And so people mobilized for him, to bring food, clothes to cover themselves, games and even a kennel for shelter from bad weather, especially at night.

Lucky’s owner was initially thought to have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19. Then Commander Alzamora recognized his dog and told the true story of his beloved Lucky, a truly faithful dog.

Photo source from YouTube video of en ONE Perú

Dog waits outside the hospital waiting for its owner

The dog followed the ambulance carrying the police officer and waited there to be able to hug his master again. The commander recognized him and after a short time they found each other again.

Photo source from YouTube video of en ONE Perú

The reunion video is truly moving.

