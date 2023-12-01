England, Brian saves his owner’s life by constantly sniffing her butt. The story

“My dog ​​saved my life by constantly sniffing my butt“. As reported by the newspaper ‘La Stampa’ a 51 year old British woman, Lindsey Thwaitesthanks the Border Collie, Brian, for alerting the doctors to the cancer who had hit her in the anus.

She had downplayed her symptoms, thinking they were hemorrhoids or menstruation, but was diagnosed with a stage three anal cancer: all this thanks to his four pawswhich continued to “annoy” her, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Lindsey had suffered from hemorrhoids since giving birth in the 1990s, but in May she began experiencing pain and noticed some bleeding. She thought it was this problem, but one night she woke up covered in blood: her Brian seemed to sense that something wasn’t right.

Her dog’s persistent attention prompted her to consult her family doctor: a month later she received the diagnosis of stage three anal cancer. Lindsey, married to her 69-year-old Dave, credited the faithful two-year-old dog with convincing her to seek help in time.

Since her diagnosis in June, Lindsey has coped exhausting cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The cancer proved to be painful and bothersome, preventing her from even sitting or lying down without feeling pain. Despite her challenges, Lindsey has found comfort in her dog, who she calls her “little superhero” and his therapy animal.

The woman wanted to share her experience to encourage others to overcome embarrassment and get checked if they have any unusual symptoms.

