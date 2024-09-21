In Arkhangelsk region a dog saved a family from death

A dog saved a family from death in the Arkhangelsk region. This was reported in Telegram reports Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region.

The dog’s barking woke up the owners, in whose house a fire broke out at night. As a result, the family managed not only to leave the house, but also to take the livestock out of the barn.

The fire, which covered an area of ​​96 square meters, was extinguished by firefighters. In its message, the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on residents of the Arkhangelsk Region to install fire alarms.

Earlier, the dog saved another Russian family during a fire. The incident occurred on the night of August 21 on Talovaya Street in the Pervomaysky District of Novosibirsk. The mongrel Chaser managed to wake up the sleeping owners with barking at three o’clock in the morning.