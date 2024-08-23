In the US, a dog warned his owner about a cougar lurking in the dark near her house

In the US, a dog noticed a cougar hiding near its owner’s house and warned the woman. About this reports KTXL TV channel.

Late Wednesday night, August 14, Susan Davis of Placerville, California, was sitting outside her home with her dog, Boy. At one point, the dog began growling into the darkness. At first, Davis couldn’t figure out what was going on because Boy had never acted like that before.

However, the woman soon noticed a puma lurking nearby. The American stood up to her full height to appear larger, and then went into the house with the dog. “The puma sat there, frozen. And I said, ‘Okay, I’m going!’ We just went into the house, and that was it,” Davis recalled.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife official Peter Tria told the TV station that there are quite a few mountain lions in El Dorado County, where Davis lives. He noted that experts have not noticed an increase in the number of these wild cats, but reports of encounters with them are coming in more often.

Earlier it was reported that the “cougar” that scared the city in California turned out to be a large domestic cat. The alarm was raised by a man who noticed a large cat near his home.