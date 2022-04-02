This is the story of a four-legged friend who proves that he is truly every person’s best companion. This dog saves man in wheelchair from a can drowning in the lake. The 81-year-old owner was in trouble, but his little dog didn’t hesitate to make sure he could get to safety.

Harry Smith was walking the dog named Sarah, a 9-year-old Beagle crossbreed. She was in the neighborhood where she lives in the city of Port St. Lucie, Florida, in the United States, when she suffered a terrible accident.

As reported by the local police department, the man was driving around in one electric wheelchair, when he lost control of it and fell off a ravine, falling into the water. The man could not swim. He was screaming for help, but he thought his dog would save him.

The dog realized that the man needed help and started barking loudly, attracting the attention of Edward Suhling and Aby ‘Jacob’ Chacko. They both ran into the water to help the man and bring him back to shore.

One of the men had already called police officer Adam Doty, who immediately came to rescue the 81-year-old man, congratulating the dog, the real heroine of that day. If Sarah hadn’t barked so loud, her owner might not have made it.

Dog saves the man in the wheelchair: Sarah has become a real heroine for everyone

The old man immediately received the first medical treatment and luckily he was well. They drove him home, with Sarah always present by his side. The policeman and a firefighter took the wheelchair home, but it was damaged a lot.

The dog of the house is everyone’s heroine. Harry said: