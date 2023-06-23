Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/23/2023 – 4:19 am

Share



A mother of two has her dog to thank for saving her life after she started sniffing her breast. Trisha Allison, 50, from Wilford, England, was lying on the couch one day watching TV when she claimed her 2-year-old pet, Luna, jumped on her chest and bumped her right breast in the process.

While not unusual for many dogs, the greyhound-collie mix continued to sniff and nudge her chest before laying down next to her – which Allison recalled was unusual as she is “not a very affectionate dog”, she said. her to the South West News.

+ Cancer among millennials grows worryingly, finds research

However, when her breast continued to hurt, she made an appointment to have a biopsy – and was diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks later, on April 18.

Allison, who works as a nanny, said she gets checked “every couple of months” anyway, but Luna’s helpful paw meant her doctors caught her cancer early.

The mother has already undergone two operations to remove the tumors and is waiting to find out if she will need chemotherapy.

“When they say, ‘I’m sorry to say it’s cancer,’ your whole world comes crashing down and you wonder what size coffin you’re going to need – it’s hard to explain how you feel,” admitted Allison.

“The problem is that I’m a positive person, but when you’re sitting in that room, you have it all in your head that you’re fine and that you’re not sick,” she continued. “My next appointment is in two weeks and they will determine my next steps.

“Every appointment is so stressful,” she added. “Everyone tells me to be positive, but you are positive and you get the worst news.”

Despite the stress, Allison is immensely grateful to her lifeguard dog and her nosy paw.

“I’m grateful for Luna; if it weren’t for Luna, this would be a very different story,” she said.























