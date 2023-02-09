In the Turkish city of Hatay, after the earthquake, rescuers pulled a small dog out of the rubble. The video appeared on the Web on February 9.

The footage shows rescuers retrieving a tiny white dog from a pile of concrete chips and attempting to water the frightened animal.

On February 8, it became known that a dehydrated girl was rescued under the rubble in Turkey after a strong earthquake. A child trapped in concrete fragments was handed water in a plastic bottle cap. The day before, in the city of Malatya, a man was pulled out from under a collapsed seven-story building, who had lain under the rubble for a day and remained alive.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

Since the first earthquake, at least 285 aftershocks have been registered in the country. Most of the aftershocks were recorded in the central part of Turkey.

A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.

Syrian provinces were also affected by the disaster. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health of the Republic, the death toll exceeded 1.2 thousand, more than 2 thousand people were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the leaders of Turkey and Syria in connection with the numerous victims of the earthquake. He said that Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance. On February 6, seven canine crews and more than a hundred specialists in rescue operations flew to the destruction zone.