In wind and weather alone on the balcony, around the clock and without an outlet. The puppy Jimmy had to endure these hardships over a long period of time. He had to fulfill his most basic needs on the balcony – until the neighbors had fed up.

Punch at the lake – The fact that dogs are pack animals and sensitive creatures should actually be clear to anyone who buys a fur nose. But a harrowing example of incompetent and heartless dog ownership from Austria proves that this is not always the case. There, more precisely in Ried im Innkreis, the animal protection farm Pfotenhilfe had to rescue an eight-month-old dog that was kept by its owner on the balcony of an apartment building day and night in wind and weather.

There were “probably no walks at all” for the trusting and cheerful male, according to Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe. The dog had to do its business on the balcony. How long the dog was kept in this desperate situation cannot be said with certainty, but the likelihood that it was for a longer period is high. Because only after the dripping excrement, the unpleasant smell and Jimmy’s howling became unbearable for the neighbors, they alerted the Paw Help.

“Better late than never, otherwise the poor guy would probably be trapped there today,” Stadler said in an interview with tz.de. “Unfortunately, people usually only become active when they feel personally annoyed by the animal suffering,” reports the animal rights activist from experience.

Jimmy the dog: Strict balcony management is extreme cruelty to animals

“We finally brought the case to the police and the authorities to report”. Jimmy was released. He is an Argentine bulldog, a breed that can grow to a stately shoulder height of up to 68 cm and definitely does not belong in an apartment. A hunting dog who is not satisfied with a few short walks

Stadler can only speculate about why his owner, a working man, bought Jimmy in the first place. He suspects that the dog comes from Eastern Europe and was bought from dubious puppy dealers who don’t care who takes the animals from them – the main thing is that the cash register rings.

Jimmy was at the animal sanctuary Paw help in Lochen am See recorded. There he was able to recover from his physical and psychological exertions under many pats. “Jimmy is a delightful, totally cuddly dog,” reports Stadler, who considers it his moral duty to look after animals that are released through his advice to the authorities.

Animal rights activist Jürgen Stadler with the rescued Argentine bulldog Jimmy at the animal protection yard of Pfotenhilfe in Lochen. © Pfotenhilfe punching

The animal protection farm Pfotenhilfe has been around for 15 years. “We are a sanctuary and animal shelter in one,” explains Jürgen Stadler of his aid concept. “We end up with animals that are confiscated, often exploited and abused by the authorities, as well as animals that their owners can no longer keep. We nurse them up and try to pass them on to loving hands – also to Germany. ”Mainly dogs and cats * are placed, all other animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and pigs tend to spend their retirement years at the animal shelter.

Not so dog Jimmy. After the authorities had given the go-ahead for the dog that was suffering from suffering, a new home * was quickly found for him. Jimmy now lives with his new owner Natascha S. and enjoys long walks in nature with her and her own dog basket – in the dry.