Max has become a hero to everyone. The dog protects owner with Alzheimer’s disease, after the woman left her home and disappeared into thin air for three very long days. The family was apprehensive about the woman’s fate, but luckily she had a four-legged angel next to her.

Sherry Noppe she is 63 years old and has Alzheimer’s. For three days she has lost track of her. With the dog Max she had decided to go for a walk, unable to return to her house which is located in a suburb of Houston, Texas. She had lost her bearings.

The woman had walked for many kilometers reaching the wooded area of ​​the George Bush Park, without realizing what he was doing. Luckily, her dog Max never left her alone. She protected her and also helped rescuers find her.

Not seeing her return, the family members began to look for her, then alerted the police, who together with many volunteers started the search. Three days after her disappearance, at 3 am, they finally found her safe and sound with Max.

The whole community came together for us.

These are the words of Justin, the woman’s son, happy to have found his mother. The man thanks the whole community for their help, but also the dog Max, who is now a hero for everyone.

Max had neither a leash nor a collar, but remained by his side for all three days. And that shows you the loyalty that only the dog has.

Max continued barking as he stood next to the woman so the cops and volunteers could spot them. Luckily the woman was fine, she was just dehydrated and she had a few scratches and bruises. And Max was also in excellent health.