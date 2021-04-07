A type of tick that is dangerous for dogs is currently spreading in parts of Germany. It can cause barbesia, which can be fatal for four-legged friends.

Munich – This message should alert every dog ​​owner: A dangerous type of tick is spreading in Germany, which poses a fatal threat to your pet.

The so-called alluvial forest tick can transmit babesiosis. This disease is also known as dog malaria.

Dangerous Tick Bites: Noticeable Symptoms in Dogs

If a dog becomes infected with it, parasites invade its bloodstream. In the worst case scenario, blood poisoning occurs and the animal can die.

Symptoms of this vicious disease include a high fever, loss of appetite, and bloody urine. In this case it should Dog owners* Go to a veterinarian immediately with your darling.

Dogs at Risk: Babesiosis Infections – More cases than ever

Babesiosis infections are particularly common in dogs this year. “We already have such a high number of positive cases that we have not seen for a long time – maybe even like never before,” says Dieter Barutzki, veterinarian for parasitology and head of the Freiburg Veterinary Laboratory.

Especially in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, experts are increasingly establishing a connection with bites from the alluvial forest tick. The species has spread particularly in these two federal states.

Tick ​​bites can be fatal: “A very serious disease in dogs”

Elke Reinking from the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health in Greifswald warns dog owners against underestimating the possible consequences of tick bites: “An acute babesiosis is a very serious disease in dogs,” she says. Meanwhile, it is harmless to humans because it cannot be transmitted from animals.

