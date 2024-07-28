Home page World

Bettina Menzel

The dog Nuggi met a tragic end: after his owner had overfed him for years, he died just two months after his rescue.

Auckland – The case of the overweight dog Nuggi is making headlines in New Zealand. Dog was so heavy that he could no longer walk ten meters without stopping three times: With a weight of 53.7 kilograms, he was extremely overweight when animal rights activists freed him.

Now his owner has been sentenced to two months in prison in a district court in New Zealand. The woman pleaded guilty.

Hard fate for Nuggi: New Zealand woman fed dog with chicken and treats every day

The New Zealander had reportedly fed her dog eight to ten pieces of chicken and additional treats every day. In the end, Nuggi weighed more than a hundredweight. The animal welfare organization SPCA stated on Wednesday (24 July) in a noticethat she took the animal into her care in October 2021 after the police obtained a search warrant for the woman’s property. In addition to Nuggi, the animal rights activists also rescued other dogs from the property.

“Nuggi was undoubtedly one of the most obese animals we have ever seen. He was so huge that he could barely walk and he was clearly suffering from the enormous weight he was carrying,” said SPCA Executive Director Todd Westwood. During an examination, for example, the vet was unable to listen to the dog’s heartbeat with a stethoscope because the sound did not penetrate the fat. It was “heartbreaking to see a helpless animal that was severely overfed,” Westwood continued.

Tragic death after rescue: Pacifier succumbs to ruptured tumor – owner sentenced to prison

Within two months of being cared for by animal rights activists, Nuggi lost 8.9 kilograms – about 16 percent of his body weight. Despite successfully losing weight, the dog died just two months after being rescued. A tumor in his liver suddenly burst. An autopsy revealed other health problems, including liver disease and Cushing’s disease. Cushing’s disease causes the body to produce too much cortisol, which leads to weight gain, muscle weakness and immune deficiency.

The animal rights activists sued the owner for overfeeding – and they were successful. According to the SPCA, the woman pleaded guilty in court in Manukau, south of Auckland, to not meeting her dog’s physical and health needs. The court sentenced her to two months in prison and a fine of 1222.15 New Zealand dollars, about 670 euros. She is also banned from keeping dogs for a year. “A responsible dog owner provides their pet with an appropriate diet and daily exercise, which was clearly not the case here,” said SPCA boss Westwood about the case.

Apparently not an isolated case: A couple from Augsburg is said to have fattened their Pekingese to 19 kilograms (bme).