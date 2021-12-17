Home page world

Dog on tour: Baldur drives the train alone © Michael Gstettenbauer / IMAGO

A six-month-old dog named Baldur hopped onto a train in Münster and drove on without his master.

Münster / Coesfeld – The police made sure via the Internet that the Bernese Sennen and Gordon Setter mix and his master were quickly reunited: They tweeted that they were looking for the dog’s owner – including a photo of Baldur. The master saw the tweet and then made contact, the police later said.

A passenger had seen Baldur jump on the train alone at the Munster-Roxel station and informed the police about it. About five stations further, the four-legged friend was handed over to the police in Coesfeld. The young dog was then taken to the police station. Baldur does not expect a penalty for driving in the black. (dpa)