Because a dog could not be moved away from a dead fellow, the police briefly blocked the A72 on Sunday evening. The animal’s owner has not yet been located.

Ein Hund ran to a dead fellow on Autobahn 72 in Saxony and caused a complete closure. A driver discovered the mourning animal late on Sunday evening in the direction of Leipzig just before the Zwickau-Ost junction, the police said on Monday.

The police finally saw the mixed-breed dog jumping around another dead dog he was believed to have been with before.

According to the police, he “visibly saddened” and “excitedly” defended his dead friend. It was probably run over.

Since the police officers found it difficult to catch the animal, they temporarily blocked the freeway completely in both directions.

When the dog calmed down, they finally took him away. Because the owner of the animal could not be found at first, he was taken to an animal shelter during the night.