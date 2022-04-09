There are moments that remain etched in the mind and heart. And certainly the employees of the veterinary clinic at the University of Bursa, Turkey, will not forget the scene they witnessed when they saw a mother dog breastfeeding her puppy.

It all happened late in the evening when a stray puppy dog ​​was found in poor health on the streets of the neighborhood and was taken to the clinic by two people.

Veterinarian Elif Ünlü, who was on duty that night, treated the puppy. And it was he who noticed that there was a dog outside the clinic entrance window looking inside: “I had just finished treating the puppy when by chance I saw her out there and we said to ourselves:” Let’s see if this puppy is her puppy “».

And so they opened and let her in: when the puppy saw her mother she ran to meet her in the corridor and she immediately started nursing him.

A moving scene that was also immortalized by security camera footage. The little one, who was now better and had already been treated, then left the hospital together with his mother and unfortunately will share a stray life.