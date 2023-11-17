Stop the consumption of dog meat in South Korea. At least this is the objective that the country’s authorities are aiming for, with the declared desire to introduce the ban, gradually, by the end of the year. In South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee have six dogs and five cats, the consumption of dog meat is neither formally prohibited nor legal but over the years governments have failed to do much even though in fact Less dog meat is eaten in the country than in the past. A custom, a “cruelty”, which young people don’t like itbut which has its roots in the centuries and is the target of quite a few criticisms.

Now the People Power Party, as the Washington Post reports, has indicated a ‘calendar’ to move from words to deeds in a country where there are – according to a government study last year – around 1,150 dog farms and where more than half a million dogs bred for their meat live.

“We expect the enactment of a Special Law to ban dog meat this year,” said MP Yu Eui-dong, after a meeting in Parliament attended by Agriculture Ministry officials and rights activists. some animals. The legislation that the authorities have in the pipeline provides for a period of three years to achieve the ‘disappearance’ of the sector. Concretely, in the quickest possible time, the ban could take effect in 2027.

“We will guarantee full support to breeders, butchers and other entrepreneurs”, assured Yu, specifying that there will be compensation only for registered businesses that present the authorities with a plan in line with the new rule for farewell to the dog meat industry and reconversion.

For Chae Jung-ah of Humane Society International, “the news that the South Korean government is ready to ban the dog meat industry is like a dream that becomes reality for all of us who fought to put an end to this cruelty.”

But it’s everything “impractical” for Joo Young-bong, head of the Korean Dog Breeders Association, raised in cages so that their meat is destined for human consumption. Often, he was reported in appalling conditions.