It’s been almost a year since the most successful game of FromSoftware till the date, Elden Ring, same that has gone through some pretty interesting mods and also different ways to finish it. Precisely one of them is with the famous dance mats, but rarely creatures like dogs have been placed at the feet of the character.

Through a publication of Twitterthe streamer known as @MissMikkaa He showed a fragment of his transmissions, in which he was absent for a few moments and his pet Yoshi took control of his character. And the most curious thing is that he saved his avatar from dying from a dragon, since the pause menu was not activated in the game for some reason.

Here the video:

My dog ​​is better at Elden Ring than you? Yoshi was on a mission looking for treats when he valiantly went up against a dragon and put my character in a spot where I did n’t die to his fire! HERO pic.twitter.com/kLHPwlqcTt —MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) January 15, 2023

Is my dog ​​better at Elden Ring than you? Yoshi was on a quest for candy when he bravely faced off against a dragon and put my character in a place where he wouldn’t die from its fire! HERO

Remember that Elden Ring Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Wow, that was a very timely coincidence, as the mascot was looking for something on the dance mat, but in his search he managed to save the streamer’s character. The best thing is that this moment has already remained for posterity.