The dog who loves to listen to the movements of the child who is yet to be born

A sweet love story to share. The dog listens to the baby that his human mom still carries in her womb, because she loves to spend hours listening to her movements in her belly. Surely when the little one comes into the world, he will have a best friend ready to accompany him everywhere.

Shea Haugen is Avon’s human mom, a sweet big dog who knows his life is about to change. The woman is pregnant and soon a little frugoletto will arrive in the house in need of a lot of affection and a lot of care. And Avon is ready to play the part of him.

The family knows that Evon is a dog who is never tired: he would play from morning to night, he is always very energetic and when they go to the park or for a walk he never wants to go home. But since when Shea Haugen is pregnant, seems to have calmed down. And he doesn’t let go for a moment.

Avon noticed the pregnancy of human mom around the fifteenth week. He used to jump a lot, but from that moment on he started to be calmer and kinder. He is always by her side and seems to want to protect her and the human cub.

He understood that he will play a fundamental role in the growth of that child. And day after day the relationship got stronger. Can you just imagine how caring and protective he will be towards him when he is born?

Dog listens to the baby from mom’s belly

Each day, Avon gently rests his head on the woman’s belly to feel the slightest movement of her little human brother.

She definitely lowers her head to feel it and is very excited when she kicks. This is usually when its tail starts swinging uncontrollably.

The relationship between dogs and children is always special. And it starts very early. In this case even before the baby comes to light.