Home page world

From: Isabelle Jentzsch

divide

A shepherd dog drew the police’s attention and thus saved her seriously injured master’s life. (Symbol picture) © imago-images / imageBROKER / Sascha Rueff

A dog running freely on the US highway drew the police’s attention to itself. The four-legged friend was able to save his master’s life.

New Hampshire – A dog is a man’s best friend. In some cases, however, he can also become a personal hero, as a case in the USA shows. In the state of New Hampshire, police were reported about a dog that ran away on the highway near the city of Lebanon.

A short time later, the officers actually found a large shepherd dog on the street. But when they tried to approach her, the bitch continued running north on the freeway and crossed the border to the neighboring state of Vermont. Shortly afterwards, the police discovered the four-legged friend next to a broken section of the guardrail. Behind it was a badly damaged pickup that had overturned.

Heroine on four paws: Shepherd dog leads police to the scene of the accident

Upon closer examination of the scene of the accident, the officers found that the two occupants of the car were thrown out of the vehicle in the impact. They sustained serious injuries and were severely hypothermic. The officers quickly called for medical help, and the occupants of the car were taken to a local hospital.

At the scene of the accident, the police noticed that the escaped shepherd dog belonged to the driver of the pick-up and that the officers deliberately drew the attention of the officers in order to lead her to her master at the scene of the accident. “The first responders were only able to react so quickly because of you,” the police said in an interview with NBC5.

Dog saves owner’s life after car accident

The one-year-old shepherd named Tinsley survived the accident unscathed and was reunited with her master shortly afterwards. “It’s a miracle, she’s my little guardian angel,” the pickup driver and owner of Tinsley explains in an interview. The heroine on four paws has been pampered around the clock since then. “Now she gets game and burgers for dinner,” her master announces. (ij) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA