He shoots a rottweiler in the Parabiago park, province of Milan, a few hundred meters from the houses. All in front of its owner, a 13 year old boy. It happened on Sunday afternoon. Sarah, the dog’s owner, and her son, who witnessed Uma’s death, told Il Giorno: “My best friend, she was killed in cold blood. They shot her in the head, between her eyes.”

She was killed by a man who shot her in a “field 160 meters from the houses with my son, a 13-year-old boy, who saw his dog’s head explode”, adds Sarah, who defined the man who shot “a ‘hunter’ without a reflective vest”. “A ‘hunter’. Those who say they love animals, who shoot at man’s height, half a meter from a little boy. This is in all respects a murder – Sarah comments – I will not have peace until I get the justice that Uma deserves”, she continues the post.

Now investigators are shedding light on the matter, to whom the man reportedly told them that he had fired to defend himself, fearful of the rottweiler that was running menacingly towards him. The reaction from animal rights associations was immediate. “Given the circumstances, it could have also turned into a murder – explain in a joint statement the associations Gaia Animali & Ambiente, Lac, Leal, Earth Odv, Mondo Vagabondo Odv, Oipa, Un Rifugio Sicuro Odv, Vitadacani – The police arrived immediately on site and the owners of Uma are preparing the complaint with their lawyers which will be filed in these hours. The alerted animal rights associations express solidarity with Uma’s family and, in the face of this latest hunting victim, underline how a distance of 150 meters from homes cannot be considered safe and underline the now unavoidable need to ban hunting near inhabited centres, to regulate hunting calendars and permitted days more restrictively”.