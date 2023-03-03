Weeks after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that surprised Turkey and caused the death of more than 45,000 people and injured almost 100,000, A team of rescuers found Aleks, a dog alive under the rubble of a collapsed building in a municipality located in central Turkey.

After being rescued, Aleks was handed over to the Turkish animal protection association Haytap in the city of Antakya.

(Also read: ‘Seismic storm’: aftershocks and earthquake in Turkey leaves 45,890 dead).

In a video published by the Dha news agency, rescuers can be seen trying to reach and save the dog, reaching out through the rubble and calling for Aleks.

Expressions like: “are you coming?”, “Aleks, come dear”are the ones that can be heard in the video of the rescuers trying to save the dog, who, after achieving it, hug it and offer it some water.

Although the hopes of finding someone alive under the rubble are fading as time goes by, Rescuers continue to work to find people and animals alive.

In the Haytap tents, veterinarians provide care for rescued and disaster-injured animals.

(Keep reading: On video: Soccer fans throw stuffed animals onto the field.)

“Every living creature matters to us, humans or animals,” says a lifeguard quoted by the aforementioned agency.

Antakya, the municipality where Aleks was rescued, has been one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake and among the animals that have been saved are hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and birds.

What is happening in Turkey today



A new tremor occurred in the city of Antioquia, capital of Hatay province, one of the most devastated by earthquakes, reported the Kandilli Observatory and the Seismic Research Institute (Koeri, for its acronym in Turkish).

Turkey’s emergency agency Afad warned hours before that the ground was continuing to shake in the vast affected region, calling the more than 11,020 aftershocks and other quakes that followed the first tremors a “seismic storm”.

(Of interest: World Bank reveals losses due to earthquake in Turkey: 32,249 million euros).

In a published statement, the Afad raised to 45,890 the official number of dead bodies recovered so far from the rubble and more than 108,000 people were injured.

Meanwhile, more than 160,000 Turkish buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or suffered heavy damage in the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.

More news in EL TIEMPO

The keys to understanding the new wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians

Palestinian grandmother refuses to be kicked out of her home over West Bank attacks

Israeli government pushes for death penalty for Palestinian ‘terrorists’

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME