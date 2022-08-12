abby is the name of the dog that was rescued on August 6 by Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, this last speleologist (expert in the study of caves). The animal was 500 meters deep when Keene found it.

The 24.5-mile-long cave system in Missouri was where Abby was rescued. Gerry commented that he saw the animal lying on a smooth stone, andShe was thin and very weak. He took a photo of it and then went outside to look for help.

Haley, an assistant fire chief, was near the area when she heard what had happened and decided to go to Abby’s rescue. “It is not known how long it was there, but we knew we had to get it out”, Rick told the US media.

The two men agreed to go down into the cave because it was the only way to get the canine out. “If we didn’t get her out, she would die there. It would be a tough vertical climb to get it out. But we were prepared for itHaley said.

Before going downstairs, Keene decided to show the photograph to the neighbors who live near the caves, one of them recognized Abby, the pet of a resident of the sector who had been missing since June 9.

It took them 15 minutes to get to the dog, but it took them an hour to get her out, because they had to carry her loaded in a padded suitcase through narrow tunnels. “We had to move it from hand to hand because it was quite tight and verticalHaley explained.

When they reached the surface, Abby’s owner, Jeff Bohnert was already there and thanked the two rescuers profusely.. He then took her very carefully to her house in order to cure her.

Bohnert recounted that on the day of the disappearance, she was playing off-leash with her other dog, Summer, and that it was very worrying for him not to see her come home.

Currently, the dog is in recovery and her owners have taken care of giving her all the necessary attention.

