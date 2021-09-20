Why this dog interrupts the television program breaking into the studio? The little puppy is at the looking for some love and the TV presenter decides to take him home, where his daughters welcome him with open arms. But they didn’t know that he wasn’t really looking for his forever home, but he wanted to find his family.

Buenos días a todos is a very famous Chilean program, very popular. During one of the episodes aired in July 2021, the presenters and viewers were speechless, when suddenly an intruder entered the stage of the TV show: it was a dog.

María Luisa Godoy and Gonzalo Ramírez, hosts of the TV show, had been recording the new episode for half an hour, when they were interrupted by an adorable little dog who came out of nowhere. The mischievous furry man had managed to sneak onto the set and evade security, arriving in front of the cameras.

It came by itself, we don’t know where it came from.

These are the words of Gonzalo Ramírez. The conductors could not help but stop and say hello to their new friend. They thought it was the pets of someone who worked on the TV channel, but no one knew where it came from.

María Luisa has decided to take the puppy home, announcing it on the internet. The daughters were over the moon and called it Delta. The woman, however, invited everyone to contact her in case anyone recognizes him.

Dog interrupts the TV show, the family recognizes him

Delta, however, was not a lonely, abandoned puppy looking for a family.

Delta is really called Kovu. His owner contacted us, so he comes home tomorrow. This is our last night of partying.

These are the words of the presenter, who reluctantly separated from that puppy who had already won the heart of everything. But it was right that he should go back to his family.

