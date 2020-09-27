In Finland, dogs have been trained to identify the corona virus. Officials say that they have been deployed at the airport under the pilot project. For this work 15 dogs and 10 instructors are being employed. From this week on the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, dogs have started sniffing passengers and detecting the infection.

Significantly, the scientific research has not revealed the effect of dogs compared to normal testing. But passengers flying from Helsinki have been advised to investigate the suspected case of Corona. But only the results of the swab test will be valid to confirm the infection. Volunteers are being trained by dogs and instructors engaged in the investigation of corona infection. Behind this is the initiative of private cattle clinics.

There is also a dog named Kosi, rescued from Spain, engaged in the task of identifying the infection. She was trained as a sniffer dog in Finland. Earlier, his service has been taken to detect cancer. Professor Hem Jorkman of Helsinki University says, “According to what we have found in our research, dogs will detect the disease five days before any clinical signs of the patient.” Professors are proficient in research for animals. He told that dogs are very good in this work.

On the dogs’ ability to detect cases of the virus, he said, “We have come close to 100 percent sensitivity”. A few months ago, a similar experiment has been done at the airport in the United Arab Emirates. Police dogs were used by Dubai International Airport officials to track suspected cases of corona. Vanato deputy mayor Teemo Aroncotto said, “This is not impossible in the future. Trained dogs will go to travelers like familiar dogs.”

