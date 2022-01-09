The video of a dog approaching a homeless man and trying to comfort him with his love. A scene that melts the heart

Today we show you a viral video posted by a Twitter user, who has traveled the world through all social networks. The pictures show a dog sneaking up on a homeless man, waiting for a reaction from the man.

Credit: @buitengebieden_ Twitter

When the homeless notices the presence of that animal, it seems like telling him something. They seemed to understand each other. After an exchange of glances, the dog decides to rest his muzzle on the man’s shoulder, as if he wanted to console him and the homeless reciprocate his gesture with a hug.

The video of the dog and the homeless

They remain like this for a few minutes, until the end of the movie. See for yourself the images in the viral video below:

This dog approached a homeless man and seemed to know what he needed.

These are the words reported in the post of the author of the video. It is not known the exact place where the story took place. When a dog offers you affection and companionship, nothing is worth more. Just try to imagine which one wonderful feeling tried homelessness at that time. The dog rests its muzzle on the man’s shoulder as if it wanted to console him and tell him “I understand you“. And in turn, the homeless man embraces him as if he wanted to thank him that he made his day better in that moment.

The images of the film have warmed the hearts of thousands of people. Many have shared the sweet moment on social networks and in a short time it is went viral in every part of the world.

Anyone who has never had a dog may not know what it means to be loved.

Nobody knows who that sweet four-legged friend was, but some say that he too was homeless in his life and that his heart has never forgotten him.