Thanks to Saul’s intervention and nose, the volunteers were able to save thousands of turtles who were literally dying of cold

We read every day stories of little dogs who are committed to saving the lives of people or other animals. Today, however, is perhaps the most heroic undertaking carried out by a wonderful puppy named Saul. Thanks to his nose, dozens of turtles managed to survive the incredible wave of cold that hit Texas some time ago.

Credit: Sea Turtle Conservancy / Facebook

The Texas it is one of the American states where the climate is warmest. That climate has caused thousands of settlers to settle in that area sea ​​turtles.

When Texas was swept away last winter by a ‘anomalous wave of frost and snow, the lives of these wonderful sea creatures have been put in serious danger. They are not used to too cold temperatures and the snow and ice have traumatized the whole species.

Those freezing temperatures left so many people without water or light and created many inconvenience even to many species local animals, including turtles.

Unfortunately, over 9,000 turtles have been stunned by the cold and many of them have lost his life. A real massacre. For those that survived, a unprecedented rescue plan.

Many non-profit organizations have pledged to find and bring cold-weathered turtles to shelters. Among these, also the Texas Game Wardens of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Saul, a special helper for turtles

Credit: Sea Turtle Conservancy / Facebook

Along with these uniformed heroes, there was a special one who didn’t have a uniform, but a shiny and shiny black fur, sweet Saul.

Saul is a dog detection dog trained as a German Shepherd for the K9 4 Conservation.

Credit: Sea Turtle Conservancy / Facebook

The puppy, thanks to its extraordinary nose, managed to track down and rescue dozens and dozens of stunned turtles, thus allowing his human colleagues to save their lives.

Thanks to Saul and all the other volunteers who worked on this venture, as stated by the National Geographic, it was possible save the lives of thousands of animals that, otherwise, they would freeze to death.

