Like a car, a dog costs more than just the purchase. The animal needs a crate, a collar with AirTag and toys – not to mention the kibble. It would be nice if he would at least contribute something to the rent. The owner that belongs to this animal has arranged that well. Indirectly, because he helped his owner to get out of a fine.

The driver of a Renault Twingo was flashed in Germany, but exactly at that moment the dog thinks of hanging in front of the driver’s face. And that delivers the Bonn police some extra work. In Germany, the driver’s face must be visible in the flash photo, which is not the case here. As a result, the German police cannot (yet) issue a fine.

the police about the incident

Incidentally, the dog does not seem to be completely safe in the car. The Polizei tells TopGear about this that dogs are seen as cargo in Germany and that dogs must also be ‘confirmed’ in this way. “Securing the weight is the responsibility of the driver,” says the press officer. There is no extra fine for this on top of the speeding violation.

The spokesperson says that the Twingo drove eleven kilometers too fast on a road where the maximum speed is 50 km/h. For this, the driver will be fined 40 euros. The owner of the car will be sent an interrogation form with the request to indicate the name of the driver. So there is a good chance that he will still receive the bill of 40 euros.