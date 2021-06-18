ofSven Barthel shut down

In Bielefeld, a man left his dog in his completely closed car without water for several hours in high summer temperatures because he had something to do. The police had to intervene brutally and published a photo of the suffering animal that tears your heart apart.

Bielefeld – Everyone should be aware that cars get very hot when the outside temperature is high and that the temperature in the vehicle interior can rise to unbearable levels – as well as the fact that dogs are never left alone in the car under these conditions.

But as a recent case from North Rhine-Westphalia shows, this information still does not seem to have reached everyone. On Thursday, June 17th, the Bielefeld police posted a photo on their Facebook page that animal lovers have to face.

It shows: a policewoman kneeling in front of an apathetic, gasping dog that she had to rescue from a hot car a few minutes earlier. With its legs stretched out far from itself, the dog lies on the asphalt with its neck stretched and its muzzle open.

Bielefeld: Dog in an overheated car no longer reacts to being addressed by the police

It happens again and again that cars become heat traps for children and dogs (Merkur.de * reported). In Bielefeld, a concerned passer-by informed the police that “a dog has been in a car with the windows closed for at least an hour.” When the officers finally arrived, the animal no longer responded to their loud speech through the window glass. There was no water either.

The police had no choice but to smash the rear window of the car * to save the four-legged friend from death by heat. They immediately supplied the dehydrated dog with water, along with the rushing citizens.

“In vehicles, the temperature can reach over 60 ° C, depending on the outside temperature,” the police explained in their Facebook post. “That can be fatal for animals and people under certain circumstances!” The idea of ​​the panic the dog had to suffer made the majority of those who commented on the Facebook post angry and sad at the same time. Her tenor: “The dog should be taken away from such a master!”

Coincidentally, the dog’s owner appeared at the scene of the crime shortly after its rescue operation by the police and explained that he had an appointment and therefore wanted to leave his dog in the vehicle for about three hours. And that in the warmest week of the year so far.

The police filed a complaint against him for violating the Animal Welfare Act and once again appealed with red exclamation marks not to leave animals and small children in the car for a long period of time at high temperatures.