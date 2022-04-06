This is the very special story of a puppy that has left everyone speechless. The owner finds that the dog has another adoptive family after the dessert black puppy has reappeared after 10 very long months of absence. When they saw him reappear at the front door they could not believe their eyes.

Photo source from Twitter by betomartinne

Bili lived with Alberto Sabino and his family in Sumaré, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Sao Paulo, part of the mesoregion of Campinas and the micro-region of the same name. He often ran away from home when someone opened the gate, but always came back soon after.

One day, however, the dog did not return as usual after a few hours. It’s been days, weeks, months, practically almost a year, because Bili suddenly vanished into thin air for 10 very long months. Then at a certain point he showed up at their door.

He always ran away when we went out, but he always came back after a few hours. Until the hours turned into days, yet he returned. In this latest escape he has been away all these months.

One day after 10 months Michele Cristina, Alberto’s mother, saw the dog go home as if nothing had happened. She did not seem suffering:

She screamed and I ran to see her. It was him. He came wagging his tail, all happy.

Photo source from Twitter by betomartinne

Dog has another adoptive family and they only find out after 10 months of absence

The family shared the joy of having the dog back home on social media. But a woman, seeing the photo, recognized the stray dog ​​she had been taking care of during those months. She recognized him by a white spot on her paws.

Photo source from Twitter by betomartinne

He was the puppy, but he had two families. And now it is feared that he will run away again to return to the other family.