Hands up if you were happy to work from home during the pandemic. There are those who have found their new dimension and those who, on the other hand, can’t wait to go back to the office. And then there is him, the puppy protagonist of this story: the cane is happy for the owner’s smart working and proves it by hopping all the time in front of the camera.

Source Pixabay

Luwi caught the attention of social media users with a video her human mom posted on TikTok. This puppy is over the moon because his owner stays home to work and so she has more time for him.

But obviously the girl has to work and can’t play with Luwi, but he doesn’t give up and tries to get her attention in every conceivable way. And here he starts jumping up and down in front of the camera turned on for work reasons.

Hopelessly the poor little dog while the owner tries not to listen to him and continue to do his job. To register the girl she placed her cell phone so that she could register one absolutely worth sharing.

At each jump next to the owner, the girl tries to remain serious, but she can’t do it. You only see the jumping dog, who wags his tail and seems to smile with his sweet face. Who knows what goes through her little head: surely she is happy not to stay home alone.

Happy dog ​​for smart working

The video was released by the young woman’s mother who was forced to work from home with the following caption: