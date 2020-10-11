Russian dog handlers have compiled a rating of the best dog breeds suitable for guarding a home or business. RIA News…

This list includes the Caucasian Shepherd Dog, the Moscow Watchdog, the Central Asian Shepherd Dog, the Tibetan Mastiff, and the Russian Black Terrier.

President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev noted that guard dogs usually do not have close contacts with humans and are very distrustful of strangers.

According to the specialist, this behavior of dogs is partly due to their breed characteristics. However, animals must be trained, and from puppyhood, so that the owner can subsequently control their behavior.

Earlier it was reported that social activists want to oblige owners of large dogs to take dog handler courses.